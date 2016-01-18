NAACP Image Award nominee and star of FOX’s hit show ‘Empire’ Jussie Smollett is the new host of 8th season of AfroPoP, the ultimate cultural exchange premiering on Monday, January 18, on WORLD Channel. The series of indie docs about life, art and culture across the African Diaspora is presented by American Public Television.
How he’s celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. day:
“I’m going to Riverside church, Ryan Coogler is putting on something, I’m going to be singing Strange Fruit. It’s going to be Michael B. Jordan, Chris Rock, Anika Noni Rose, J. Cole…it’s going to be a lot of dope people.”
On the recent “white-out” at the Oscars:
“It’s a shame. I think despicable is kind of a good word. we’re not talking about a time when they were films that weren’t worthy. We had the product out. A the end of the day racism is alive and well in this world. I would rather attack it other ways than a gold statue,” he said.
Jussie also has a new show premiering on WGN America called Underground, which follows the story of a group of slaves who plan an escape from a Georgia plantation. John Legend serves as Executive Producer and the series stars Journee Smollett-Bell, Christopher Meloni and more.
Watch the trailer below.
2 thoughts on “Jussie Smollett Hosts 8th Season Of ‘Afro Pop’, Calls Blacks Snubbed From Oscars ‘Despicable’”
To me i think really, it should be equal rights to all..you know..people work hard both black and white..at this rate people should not have that negative thinking of racism..thats old school..things have changed…we are all the same..we are all human beings..created by one God and its true…so either black or white.if they deserve the oscar why not..
jussie your good i must say..the way you dpeak your mind out and care for other people is good…and what your trying to show people thru ur talent and wirds is good…thats how true writers reach out..God bless you..