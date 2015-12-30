CLOSE
Top 10 Viral Videos of 2015

Every year we compile a list of the top 10 viral videos of the year. 2015’s list boasts a wide range of foolery from the Vine sensation “Why You Lyin'” guy to Mr. Patti Pie to Shaq’s big spill down to First Lady Michelle Obama‘s dance moves.

Watch all of the videos below and let us know if others deserve to be in the top ten in the comment section.

Honorable Mentions:

John Legend versus Common in an epic Lip Sync Battle

Mike Tyson gets knocked out by a hoverboard 

#hoverboard #knockout #MikeTysonBreaksBack #imtoooldforthisshit

A post shared by Mike Tyson (@miketyson) on

