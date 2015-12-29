Year In Review: Top 11 Albums/Songs Of 2015

This year music was beyond big. Fans of Adele were thrilled at the release of 25, her first album in four years. So much so that she sold 5 million copies in the first week. Then there was the unlikely musical paring of Paul McCartney with Kanye West and Rihanna. Their hit FourFiveSeconds was not only a surprise to fans, but also a trip down musical lane (both Ye and Paul have worked together before).
And who could forget Wiz Khalifa‘s tribute song to Fast & Furious 7 tribute actor Paul Walker? So far the song has racked up combined chart sales of 1.07 million since it was released in April.
Take a look at 11 of the top songs/albums of the year.
11. ‘Earned It’ – The Weeknd
10. ‘Classic Man’ – Jidenna
9. ‘Shame’ – Tyrese
8. ‘See You Again’ – Wiz Khalifa ft. Charlie Puth
7. ‘Uptown Funk’ – Bruno Mars ft. Mark Ronson
6. ‘Hit The Quan’ – I Heart Memphis
5. ‘What A Time To Be Alive’ – Future ft. Drake
4. ‘FourFiveSeconds’ – Rihanna, Kanye West & Paul McCartney
3. ‘Whip/Nae Nae’ – Silento
2. ‘Back 2 Back’ – Drake
1. ’25’ – Adele
What were your favorite songs this year?
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
(Photo Source: PR Photos)
Adele
,
Bruno Mars
,
Drake
,
entertainment
,
future
,
jidenna
,
Kanye West
,
music
,
Paul McCartney
,
Rihanna
,
Silento
,
top songs of 2015
,
Tyrese
,
Wiz Khalifa
,
Year End Review
,
Year in Review
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)
10 photos Launch gallery
1. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
1 of 10
2. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
2 of 10
3. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
3 of 10
4. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
4 of 10
5. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
5 of 10
6. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
6 of 10
7. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
7 of 10
8. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
8 of 10
9. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
9 of 10
10. Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/02-07/06)
10 of 10
2 thoughts on “Year In Review: Top 11 Albums/Songs Of 2015”
The Weeknd really a good singer
Can someone please tell me why Adele is listed under R&B. Even in the stores her CD is placed in the R&B section. I’m lost.