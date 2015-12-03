Jermaine Jackson’s Wife Catches Domestic Violence Arrest

Count Jermaine Jackson as the latest victim of domestic violence.

According to TMZ, the singer’s wife, Halima Rashid, was arrested Saturday evening (Nov. 29) for domestic violence. The arrest occurred at the couple’s home in Woodland Hills, CA.

Although it’s unclear what triggered the fight, sources connected to Jackson and Rashid tell the site that it was so intense that Rashid bit the “Don’t Take It Personal” entertainer’s leg. As a result, Jackson called the police, TMZ notes.

Rashid was booked for felony corporal injury on a spouse, law enforcement sources told the site, which reports the 38-year-old was in jail for about 5 hours before she was released on $50,000 bail.

(Photo Source: PR Photos)