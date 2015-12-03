CLOSE
Jermaine Jackson’s Wife Catches Domestic Violence Arrest

Count Jermaine Jackson as the latest victim of domestic violence.

According to TMZ, the singer’s wife, Halima Rashid, was arrested Saturday evening (Nov. 29) for domestic violence. The arrest occurred at the couple’s home in Woodland Hills, CA.

Although it’s unclear what triggered the fight, sources connected to Jackson and Rashid tell the site that it was so intense that Rashid bit the “Don’t Take It Personal” entertainer’s leg. As a result, Jackson called the police, TMZ notes.

Rashid was booked for felony corporal injury on a spouse, law enforcement sources told the site, which reports the 38-year-old was in jail for about 5 hours before she was released on $50,000 bail.

7 thoughts on “Jermaine Jackson’s Wife Catches Domestic Violence Arrest

  1. Tammy on said:

    It is amazing hw some folks joke about men being in domestic abuse situation but I bet if Jermaine would have slap her in defending himself, these same people cracking jokes on Jermaine would be upset with Jermaine. Good for you Jermaine in getting this woman arrested.

    • RENO2AC on said:

      Tammy, I knew someone would call me out. It wasn’t right, but I couldn’t resist it. I was a comedian in another life. However, I do take ALL domestic violence very seriously. I lost a young lady that I babysat when I was a teenager to domestic violence. I also know males that have been victims of domestic violence at the hands of women, and I find it just as appalling as a man hitting a woman. I was raised that EVERYBODY should keep their feet on the ground and their hands to themselves, so please don’t think that I don’t take it seriously because the female was the aggressor. I abhor any type of violence perpetrated against another person.

    • Khmboo on said:

      LOL…yeah, that was funny, and I’m sure she finally caught on to what’s been happening with the cooking grease. Olive oil is good for the hair and the skin, lol 🙂

    • Tammy on said:

      Well I want to see how much you laugh if the tables were turn and the joke is about a woman wearing a fake weave is the reason why a man got mad and did domestic abuse to her.

