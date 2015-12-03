Count Jermaine Jackson as the latest victim of domestic violence.
According to TMZ, the singer’s wife, Halima Rashid, was arrested Saturday evening (Nov. 29) for domestic violence. The arrest occurred at the couple’s home in Woodland Hills, CA.
Although it’s unclear what triggered the fight, sources connected to Jackson and Rashid tell the site that it was so intense that Rashid bit the “Don’t Take It Personal” entertainer’s leg. As a result, Jackson called the police, TMZ notes.
Rashid was booked for felony corporal injury on a spouse, law enforcement sources told the site, which reports the 38-year-old was in jail for about 5 hours before she was released on $50,000 bail.
Celebrity Domestic Violence Victims
Celebrity Domestic Violence Victims
1. Kelly RowlandSource:Instagram 1 of 17
2. Tamar BraxtonSource:Instagram 2 of 17
3. Tina Turner3 of 17
4. RihannaSource:Instagram 4 of 17
5. Evelyn Lozada5 of 17
6. Pilar SandersSource:Instagram 6 of 17
7. Eva MarcilleSource:Instagram 7 of 17
8. Mariah Carey8 of 17
9. Halle Berry9 of 17
10. Cicely Tyson10 of 17
11. Robin Givens11 of 17
12. K. Michelle12 of 17
13. Nicole Brown Simpson13 of 17
14. Madonna14 of 17
15. Bobby & Whitney15 of 17
16. Brandon Marshall16 of 17
17. Nicki MinajSource:AP 17 of 17
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
(Photo Source: PR Photos)
7 thoughts on “Jermaine Jackson’s Wife Catches Domestic Violence Arrest”
It is amazing hw some folks joke about men being in domestic abuse situation but I bet if Jermaine would have slap her in defending himself, these same people cracking jokes on Jermaine would be upset with Jermaine. Good for you Jermaine in getting this woman arrested.
Tammy, I knew someone would call me out. It wasn’t right, but I couldn’t resist it. I was a comedian in another life. However, I do take ALL domestic violence very seriously. I lost a young lady that I babysat when I was a teenager to domestic violence. I also know males that have been victims of domestic violence at the hands of women, and I find it just as appalling as a man hitting a woman. I was raised that EVERYBODY should keep their feet on the ground and their hands to themselves, so please don’t think that I don’t take it seriously because the female was the aggressor. I abhor any type of violence perpetrated against another person.
THERE ARE ALWAYS 2 SIDES IN DOSMETIC VIOLENCE THIS IS NOT A GOOD SITUATION GET SOME HELP LEARN TO WALK AWAY AND ALWAYS SEEK HELP THERE IS HELP OUT THERE “DOSMETIC VIOLENCE IS NEVER OK” NEVER AMEN!
She probably got mad about all that grease he leaves on the pillowcases.
RENO2AC you made me laugh. Thank you… Cause that was funny..
LOL…yeah, that was funny, and I’m sure she finally caught on to what’s been happening with the cooking grease. Olive oil is good for the hair and the skin, lol 🙂
Well I want to see how much you laugh if the tables were turn and the joke is about a woman wearing a fake weave is the reason why a man got mad and did domestic abuse to her.