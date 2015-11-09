What?! Toya Wright Let Memphitz Cheat 8 Times A Year [WATCH]

What the hell was she thinking?

Or put another way, giving your husband permission to cheat is not the brightest idea.

We’re referring to Lil Wayne’s ex, Toya Wright and her estranged husband, Mickey “Memphitz” Wright who are (surprise, surprise) having marriage issues.

If you haven’t heard, Toya gives Memphitz eight days per year to do whatever he pleases, no questions asked. We guess she thought it was a good idea, but sadly and predictably it wasn’t. You’re no doubt wondering what the hell was she thinking? Well, we just may get to the bottom of this very messy situation tonight during the debut episode of “Untying The Knot” which airs at 10pm on Bravo.

According to Madame Noire, Toya came across some very suspicious photos of half-dressed women on a $10,000 camera she bought her husband when he claimed he wanted to get into photography.

Thus far, all he’s gotten into is bed with other women for a photo shoot he describes as some sort of creepy Peeping Tom fantasy.

You can get a preview of the situation in the clip below. We bet that after you watch it, you’ll be shaking your head wondering why Toya, why?!

Oh, one more thing you’ll find of interest. He’s the only one in the relationship who’s allowed to cheat.

Watch:

(Photo Source: Bravo.com)