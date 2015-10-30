CLOSE
App Feed
Home

HUGGY LOWDOWN: And The Bamma of the Week Is…

Leave a comment
PLAY AUDIO

10/30/15- Click the link above to hear the Celebrity Snitch crown this week’s Bamma and find out which of your favorite celebrities almost took the title.

Bamma of the Week , Huggy Lowdown

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading HUGGY LOWDOWN: And The Bamma of the Week Is…

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

One thought on “HUGGY LOWDOWN: And The Bamma of the Week Is…

  1. Keeba on said:

    I thought I was the only one that thought it was ter-aw-hafa-able. ROFL!
    A bear with appendicitis!

    Surgeon whisperer! ROFL!
    “Candy, would you please…just keep it down…Candy, I’m trying to operate.”

    Huggy, I am convinced! You are certifiably crazy!

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close