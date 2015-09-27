It was all a misunderstanding, says Momma Dee. The Love and Hip Hop star says that her arrest on dodging dinner charges was due to a group of folks she didn’t know joining her group and racking up a bill, then leaving. Watch above for her explanation. According to TMZ.com, Milwaukee’s D.A. will not prosecute Momma Dee, real name Deborah Bryant. She does take a good mugshot, though.
Original Story below:
Celebrities or pseudo celebrities in this case, seem to have a habit of not wanting to pay for things that the rest of us have to pay for – such as eating out at expensive restaurants.
According to B. Scott. Momma Dee from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta appears to have allegedly skipped out on a $500 restaurant bill in a Milwaukee restaurant yesterday, Saturday 26th in the morning. That sounds like one expensive brunch.
Citing TMZ, B. Scott reports the following:
Law enforcement tells TMZ Dee was arrested Saturday morning in Milwaukee for “fraud on inn keeper – nonpayment.” AKA … skipping out on a bill somewhere.
It was reported that Momma Dee was out with friends to celebrate her birthday and when a bill of around $500 came to the table, no one wanted to cough up the cash.
Dee was held behind bars for a few hours and released after posting a $250 bail.
There might be more to come in this story. But for now, we’re shaking our heads at this news.
4 thoughts on “UPDATE: Momma Dee Cleared Of Restaurant ‘Dine And Dash’”
She is lying. She paid the bill and made a deal to avoid prosecution. How in the hell does someone; better yet multiple people you don’t know join your group and rack up charges and then leave and not pay the bill. You know damn well this self professed queen would not have gone for anyone entering her space unannounced. I say BYE!!!!!
She’s a THUG raised her son to be a THUG, supposedly married her ex con thug gay acting boyfriend. She/they’re ghetto trash!
Entitlements…
Looks like the “Queen” has fallen.