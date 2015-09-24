Remember when dance-offs were just friendly competitions where dancers battled to be the best person or team with the best moves?
Well that went out the window as two rival high school drill teams went in on each other with a dance-off after a recent football game in Dallas, Texas over someone getting their hair messed up.
Media sources report that the battle, which took place at Wilmer Hutchins Stadium, started out fine with captains from the Wilmer Hutchins High School and James Madison High School drill teams converging on the field and assembling in a face-off formation. From there, things got crazy as a member of Madison High School’s team came over and performed a mock routine in front of 15-year-old Shamyra Cooper.
When the drill team member later returned, Cooper had her back turned. The 15-year-old was suddenly hit in the back of the head as the Madison drill team member grabbed her hair, according to Fox 4 News, which obtained cell phone footage of the incident.
The drill team members weren’t the only ones getting their fight on. Adults who were at the stadium joined in to make the incident a certified brawl.
“You do have a personal space in which you are supposed to respect,” Cooper’s mother, Deshannon Roberts, told Fox 4 News. “That was not respected, so it was heated at that point. I immediately leaped over the rail and ran to the field, trying to get my baby. By that time it was chaos.”
To see Fox 4 News’ coverage of the brawl, check out the video below:
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
(Photo/Video Source: Fox 4 News)
23 thoughts on “Hair-Pulling Turns HS Drill Team Dance-Off into All Out Brawl [WATCH]”
Ratchet hood rat behavior is the order of the day for black females.
Typical blacks . Whatever happen to class, self respect, acting lady like and The fear of The Lord ?
Theres homeless people getting litte to no help and starving children and this is news as if it doesnt happen at all schools…? WTH! Sex trafficking everywhere but??? Your talking about dril teams? Stp supporting this station!
White Girl can coach her boyfriend to kill himself. but God forbid a couple of black girls have a little fight.
You make it sound as if either is acceptable behavior. Neither are acceptable.
What does a weird white girl goading someone into killing themselves have to do with the price of apples in Washington? That was just plain strange.
Special, kates1221, Thank you both for shuttting down that pitiful comment
Ghetto….BAW, you couldn’t find anything better to report on?
Geez, back in the 80’s when I was in my HS band’s drum line, it was all about outdoing the other and putting on a show. Whatever happened to that? SMH
Ill tell you what has happened. Basketball Wives, Hollywood divas, diva this & diva that and all these reality shows with grown A— women showing the worst examples of feminine behaviour on reality TV for the sake of a few bucks. I remember all the controversy Charles Barkely got into when he said he was not a role model. Well, society needs to say the same thing to some of the women on these shows who disply the most disgusting behavior and these young girls are emulating them word for word and action for action.
Don’t forget about kids raising kids. The parent(s) are only about 14 to 15 years older than their kids and just as immature. No real guidance just fools raisin’ fools.
Correct Special, that too!
Say it again in all caps!!! This behavior would have been an insult to the entire family name back in the day, and still is in some circles. I wish I would have done something like this, my parents, uncles, aunts, grandma . . . don’t let grandpa find out. I am grown and still scared of all of them. LOL!
tsk, tsk… black hoes and hair…
In Texas!?
Gender equality at it’s finest!
All of these ghetto bitches should be in jail where they belong. Just animals through and through!
During the “battle,” you’re not supposed to touch an opposing team member. No home training.
)*)(*)*()(*)(*just as Carl answered I’m dazzled that a person able to profit $9260 in 4 weeks on the internet See More
The girl that initiated this mess must have had family in the stands. Bet they are proud of what they raised.
SMH . . . .
Sure they are, they probably stand behind her 100%, see no wrong in what she did and will make up excuses to justify this behavior.
School kids have been fighting and disrespecting each other since the beginning of time. We had worse fights at my school, but anyhow, it’s very stupid indeed. And the parents getting involved other than to break it up is just as ignorant.
Typical. Why am I not surprised?