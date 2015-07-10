Ex 49er Ray McDonald Charged with Domestic Violence, False Imprisonment

Prosecutors in California have charged former San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears defensive tackle Ray McDonald with domestic violence and false imprisonment following allegations he assaulted his ex-fiancée while she held their 2-month-old baby.

McDonald is also charged with child endangerment and violating a court order that he stay away from the victim, according to the Santa Clara County district attorney’s office.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.

Prosecutors say McDonald broke into the woman’s bedroom around 4 a.m. on May 25 and assaulted her while his driver tried to stop him and she tried to get away. They say he eventually left the scene.

“It is unconscionable and illegal for any woman to be trapped, whether it be behind a dining room table or in a relationship filled with fear and violence,” prosecutor James Demertzis said in a statement.

The 49ers released McDonald in December for a “a pattern of poor behavior.” The Bears then signed McDonald to a one-year contract in late March, only to release him after his arrest in Santa Clara. He was arrested again later that week for violating a restraining order.

(Photo Source: AP)