Ex 49er Ray McDonald Charged with Domestic Violence, False Imprisonment

Prosecutors in California have charged former San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears defensive tackle Ray McDonald with domestic violence and false imprisonment following allegations he assaulted his ex-fiancée while she held their 2-month-old baby.
McDonald is also charged with child endangerment and violating a court order that he stay away from the victim, according to the Santa Clara County district attorney’s office.
If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.
Prosecutors say McDonald broke into the woman’s bedroom around 4 a.m. on May 25 and assaulted her while his driver tried to stop him and she tried to get away. They say he eventually left the scene.
“It is unconscionable and illegal for any woman to be trapped, whether it be behind a dining room table or in a relationship filled with fear and violence,” prosecutor James Demertzis said in a statement.
The 49ers released McDonald in December for a “a pattern of poor behavior.” The Bears then signed McDonald to a one-year contract in late March, only to release him after his arrest in Santa Clara. He was arrested again later that week for violating a restraining order.
Professional Sports Hall of Shame
Professional Sports Hall of Shame
1. Ray McDonaldSource:AP 1 of 26
2. Warren Sapp2 of 26
3. Josh GordonSource:AP 3 of 26
4. Josh BrentSource:AP 4 of 26
5. Dimitri PattersonSource:AP 5 of 26
6. Floyd MayweatherSource:Instagram 6 of 26
7. Darren SharperSource:AP 7 of 26
8. Ray RiceSource:AP 8 of 26
9. O.J. Simpson9 of 26
10. Raw Carruth10 of 26
11. Plaxico Burress11 of 26
12. Dwayne Goodrich12 of 26
13. Aaron Hernandez13 of 26
14. Michael Vick14 of 26
15. Terry 'Tank' Johnson15 of 26
16. Donte Stallworth16 of 26
17. Darryl Henly17 of 26
18. Pete Rose18 of 26
19. Darryl Strawberry19 of 26
20. Jayson Williams20 of 26
21. Tom Payne21 of 26
22. Mike Tyson22 of 26
23. Tonya Harding23 of 26
24. Marion Jones24 of 26
25. Mike Danton25 of 26
26. Chad Johnson26 of 26
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
(Photo Source: AP)