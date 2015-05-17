Janet Jackson hasn’t released a studio album of new material since 2008’s Discipline. The drought of material is apparently over, as Jackson released a YouTube video Friday announcing a return to music.

“I promised you’d hear it from my lips, and know you will,” Jackson said during a brief, 50-second clip. “This year, new music, new world tour, a new movement. I’ve been listening. Let’s keep the conversation going.”

Jackson resurfaced with a 2010 role in Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too. She married Wissam Al Mana in 2012, and aside from a few red carpet appearances, she’s kept a relatively low profile. According to data from Billboard magazine and the Recording Industry Association of America, Janet Jackson ranks at number 11 among solo female artists, with 26 million units sold. No title or tentative release date for Jackson’s new album has been released.

Janet Jackson Teases “New Music And A New Tour” In A Viral Video was originally published on theurbandaily.com