Amber Rose is gearing up to post a stop to the attempts by people for embracing her sexuality, and not living up to their idea of what a mother should be. The model/actress announced on Twitter she will hold a “Slut Walk” later this summer to celebrate women’s equality and end “slut shaming.” The first Slut Walk was held on April 3, 2011, after Toronto Police Constable Michael Sanguinetti told women at York University’s crime prevention event the effective way to deter sexual assault was to “avoid dressing like sluts.” Sanguinetti was later reprimanded for his vile remarks but it lead to organized protest around the world to take back the term.
Amber went under attack from many over her sexy posts on Instagram, and was dissed by her estranged husband Wiz Khalifa on Juicy J’s For Everybody. On the track, Wiz rapped:
Instagram be turnin’ these wives into hoes.
Amber fought back and made a dig of her own to Wiz when she posted on Twitter:
Rose later explained on Instagram her walk will be focused on all issues women dealt with how it could help others in need. Amber wrote in the caption:
My Slut Walk will be about every Woman Equality issue we deal with everyday u can walk and make signs for the issues ur passionate about. I’m in the beginning stages of putting this together but with ur help this could be an amazing liberating experience for us women. Stay tuned for more info in weeks to come. #AmberRosesSlutWalk ❤️
Amber Rose Announces Walk For Women’s Equality was originally published on hellobeautiful.com