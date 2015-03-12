CLOSE
Deborah Cox Set to Star as Josephine Baker in Broadway Musical

Deborah Cox is set to star as Josephine Baker in a Broadway musical, which is inspired by Stephen Papich’s book “Remembering Josephine.”

According to a press release, the musical “will revolve around Baker’s stint as the star of the Folies Bergere in Paris between 1939-45, her scandalous affair with Swedish Crown Prince Gustav VI, and her heroic service in the French Resistance during World War II.”

“Josephine” will be directed and produced by Tony Award-winner Kenneth Waissman. The musical will premiere sometime in April.

“For a number of years, I had been intrigued with the idea of recreating the glamorous and exotic world of Josephine Baker in a stage musical,” Waissman said.

He added, “He was a larger than life African-American expatriate who transcended her color, her gender and her times. Her exotic looks, fabulous gowns and feathered headdresses, her obsession with her royal lover and her life-risking exploits in the French underground during WWII provide the sex, romance and intrigue of this original new musical.”

(Photo Source: Deborah Cox Instagram)

One thought on “Deborah Cox Set to Star as Josephine Baker in Broadway Musical

  1. October on said:

    Lynn Whitfield did a wonderful rendition of Ms. Baker is the Josephine Baker Story. I hope the play will do as well.

