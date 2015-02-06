Who Will Win?: 6 NAACP Image Awards Predictions! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The NAACP Image Awards air tonight on TVOne, and we’ve got our predictions on who will win big! Listen to the audio player to hear which actors, comedians, and shows we think will take it home tonight! Who do you think will win? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to tune in tonight at 9/8 C!

And the Nominees Are: The 46th NAACP Image Awards 32 photos Launch gallery And the Nominees Are: The 46th NAACP Image Awards 1. Outstanding Independent Motion Picture 1 of 32 2. Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture 2 of 32 3. Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Source:PR 3 of 32 4. Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture Source:PR 4 of 32 5. Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture Source:PR 5 of 32 6. Outstanding Motion Picture 6 of 32 7. Outstanding Album Source:Instagram 7 of 32 8. Outstanding Song Source:PR 8 of 32 9. Outstanding Music Video 9 of 32 10. Outstanding Gospel Album – (Traditional or Contemporary) Source:PR 10 of 32 11. Outstanding New Artist Source:Courtesy 11 of 32 12. Outstanding Variety Series or Special Source:PR 12 of 32 13. Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration Source:Facebook 13 of 32 14. Outstanding Female Artist Source:YouTube 14 of 32 15. Outstanding Male Artist Source:PR 15 of 32 16. Outstanding Talk Series Source:Courtesy 16 of 32 17. Outstanding Reality Series Source:Courtesy 17 of 32 18. Outstanding News/ Information – (Series or Special) Source:AP 18 of 32 19. Outstanding Host in a Talk, Reality, News/ Information or Variety Source:AP 19 of 32 20. Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special Source:Instagram 20 of 32 21. Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special Source:PR 21 of 32 22. Outstanding Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special Source:AP 22 of 32 23. Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Source:AP 23 of 32 24. Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Source:Twitter 24 of 32 25. Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series Source:AP 25 of 32 26. Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series 26 of 32 27. Outstanding Drama Series 27 of 32 28. Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Source:PR 28 of 32 29. Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series Source:PR 29 of 32 30. Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Source:PR 30 of 32 31. Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series Source:PR 31 of 32 32. Outstanding Comedy Series Source:Twitter 32 of 32 Skip ad Continue reading Who Will Win?: 6 NAACP Image Awards Predictions! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] And the Nominees Are: The 46th NAACP Image Awards The nominees for THE 46th NAACP IMAGE AWARDS were announced. Scroll through this gallery of nominees to see if your favorite actor and artist made the cut.

