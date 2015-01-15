Usher is reportedly engaged to Grace Miguel, the singer’s longtime girlfriend, manager and business partner, according to Us Weekly.

The star has been with Miguel for years, and reports that the two have been dating since 2009 when Usher divorced Tameka Foster.

The singer spoke about his relationship in October: “I have an incredible partner and manager,” he said in an interview with Billboard. “She has helped me through some of the hardest times in my life and my career.

“She’s someone who’s been able to support and understand all of who I am,” he continued. “Not just as a dancer or as a performer or as a singer, but as a humanitarian and a business man and as a person.”

There has been no announcement on when Usher and Miguel are set to get married.

Usher To Marry Longtime Business Partner Grace Miguel was originally published on theurbandaily.com