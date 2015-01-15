Russ Parr Show Trending
Home > Russ Parr Show Trending

Usher To Marry Longtime Business Partner Grace Miguel

Leave a comment

Usher is reportedly engaged to Grace Miguel, the singer’s longtime girlfriend, manager and business partner, according to Us Weekly.

The star has been with Miguel for years, and reports that the two have been dating since 2009 when Usher divorced Tameka Foster.

The singer spoke about his relationship in October: “I have an incredible partner and manager,” he said in an interview with Billboard. “She has helped me through some of the hardest times in my life and my career.

“She’s someone who’s been able to support and understand all of who I am,” he continued. “Not just as a dancer or as a performer or as a singer, but as a humanitarian and a business man and as a person.”

There has been no announcement on when Usher and Miguel are set to get married.

Usher To Marry Longtime Business Partner Grace Miguel was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Grace Miguel , Usher

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close