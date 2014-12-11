CLOSE
Reality Rundown
Home > Reality Rundown

‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Producer & Cast Celebrate Holiday Season [Watch]

Leave a comment

On Saturday, EURweb.com was invited to partake in some holiday revelry amid some of the biggest and brightest stars in reality television at the Monami Entertainment Annual Holiday Party hosted by Mona Scott-Young. In attendance at La Venue of New York City were the friends, family and associates of Monami Entertainment and Eastern TV.

Attendees included Ms. Scott-Young’s family (husband Shawn Young and children Justin and Jordan – pictured above) as well as Stefan Springman and Toby Barraud of Eastern TV, Love and Hip-Hop series mainstays Yandy Smith, Stevie J, Joseline Hernandez, Rich Dollaz, Tara Wallace, Cyn Santana, new cast member Chrissy Crastanda and many others.

The tones ranged from old school hip-hop and house to new school rap, reggae and soul music provided by Chris Washington on the ones and twos. Libations were sponsored by Myx Fusion. Check out our holiday montage of video and photos from this festive affair above.

People Who Became Famous After Dating Celebrities
20 photos

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo/Video Source: YouTube)

entertainment , Joseline Hernandez , Love and Hip Hop , Mona Scott-Young , reality tv , Stevie J , The Black Beat , Yandy Smith

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close