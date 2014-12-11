‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Producer & Cast Celebrate Holiday Season [Watch]

On Saturday, EURweb.com was invited to partake in some holiday revelry amid some of the biggest and brightest stars in reality television at the Monami Entertainment Annual Holiday Party hosted by Mona Scott-Young. In attendance at La Venue of New York City were the friends, family and associates of Monami Entertainment and Eastern TV.

Attendees included Ms. Scott-Young’s family (husband Shawn Young and children Justin and Jordan – pictured above) as well as Stefan Springman and Toby Barraud of Eastern TV, Love and Hip-Hop series mainstays Yandy Smith, Stevie J, Joseline Hernandez, Rich Dollaz, Tara Wallace, Cyn Santana, new cast member Chrissy Crastanda and many others.

The tones ranged from old school hip-hop and house to new school rap, reggae and soul music provided by Chris Washington on the ones and twos. Libations were sponsored by Myx Fusion. Check out our holiday montage of video and photos from this festive affair above.

(Photo/Video Source: YouTube)