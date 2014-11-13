F Train Slapper Cleared of Charges; Wants to Apologize to Slapee

A guy on the F Train subway in NYC was accosted by a woman not only talking total smack, but laid her hands on him and that was it as an all out brawl ensued.

The woman, Danay Howard, was charged with felony assault and disorderly conduct. The guy who did the slapping, which most people agree with, Jorge Pena, was also arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Pena’s no longer behind the 8-ball. Prosecutors have dropped all charges against the 6- foot-6 bouncer for slapping a woman during a subway melee, reports the NY Daily News.However, the 25-year-old is willing to apologize for slapping the crap out Howard, even though it was in self-defense.

“A man is never supposed to hit a girl,” said the part-time bouncer whose unique 8-ball jacket caught the eye of his assailants.

“She put me in a position that I had no choice. She tried to kill me,” he said, of the subway fracas that broke out on the F train around 4:20am on Saturday and became a viral video sensation on the Internet.

Even though he’s a big ol’ dude and of all things, a bouncer, he says he would extend an olive branch and not a switch to the 21-year-old woman. But after the way she treated him, why?

“If see her I’m going to apologize to her because a man should never hit a girl,” said the new dad, who works all kinds of jobs to support his girlfriend and 20-month-old son.

Pena, who came to the city from the Dominican Republic four years ago, had just finished a 12-hour shift when the woman and her friends attacked him on the F train, he said.

Howard called him a “bum ass n****” and “stupid,” Pena said. She also made fun of his 8- ball coat.

After hurling insults at him, she slapped at him and hit him in the back of the head with her high-heeled shoes, according to a video of the fight that’s since gone viral.Another woman also jumped on Pena. She beat him with her clutch purse, her criminal complaint says.

Pena plans to sue the city over the bad arrest, the man’s lawyer said Wednesday.He was released after prosecutors found he was acting in self-defense, his lawyer, Cary London, said.

The case was officially dismissed Monday in Manhattan Criminal Court after the DA’s office reviewed the tape, which shows Pena getting harassed by the women.

Still, Pena, regrets doing what he did. But, he’s only human and held back as long and as much as he could before he snapped.

“I am quiet man … I respect women. That’s why I don’t do nothing when she pushed me but when she hit me I had to do something. I had no choice,” he said.

He was thrilled to learn the charges against him were dropped, he said.

His lawyers are still probing all aspects of the litigation, including whether his attacker

has some liability.

On top of that, the charges against his attackers haven’t been dropped.

If you missed it, watch the video above.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo/Video Source: YouTube)

Also On Black America Web: