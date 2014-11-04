MUSIC ROUNDUP: Remy Ma Drops ‘I’m Around’ Mixtape; Jagged Edge Brings Back R&B & More

Jagged Edge Brings Back R&B

As a loyal fan of Jagged Edge, I was oozing with delight when I found out they planned to revisit their classic opus “J.E. Heartbreak” and release “J.E Heartbreak 2.” I thought of all the great songs on the original and immediately burst into song, “Can’t take another heartbreak.” Seriously, track one of “J.E Heartbreak” will go down in history as one of the greatest intros of all time.

“J.E. Heartbreak 2″ was released last week and shortly after, rose to #1 on the iTunes charts.

Brian “Brasco” Casey, Brandon “Case Dinero” Casey, Kyle “Quick” Norman, Richard “Wingo Dollars” Wingo celebrated the release with #TeamBeautiful at an exclusive meet and greet in NYC where one lucky fan got the chance to take a selfie with the boys!

J.E.’s social campaign is spearheaded by the motto, “bringing back real R&B.” They aren’t kidding. If you don’t believe us, just cop their album, here.

