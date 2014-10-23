CLOSE
Top News
Home > Top News

10 Things That Put The So-Called U.S. Ebola Outbreak In Perspective

Leave a comment

 

Do you find yourself freaking out about Ebola? Are you obsessively watching the news and reading up on statistics about Ebola overseas? Well, Jasmine Sanders just might have the information that will finally put your mind at ease. Click on the audio player to hear ten factoids that will help you put the “outbreak” of Ebola into perspective on “The D.L. Hughley Show.”

Celebs Joining The Fight Against Ebola

2 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Joining The Fight Against Ebola

Continue reading Celebs Joining The Fight Against Ebola

Celebs Joining The Fight Against Ebola

10 Things That Put The So-Called U.S. Ebola Outbreak In Perspective was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

celebrity divorce , Diddy , ebola , Kim Kardashian , Marriage , P Diddy

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close