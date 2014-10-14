REAL FATHERS REAL MEN: Robert Jeffries

PLAY AUDIO

Dear Tom,

I would like to nominate my husband, Robert Jeffries, as a Real Father Real Man. His mother died when he was 6 or 7 years old and his father walked away and just left 8 kids therefore he was raised in foster homes. My husband vowed if he ever had children he would be a great daddy, and he is. We have a 20 year old son and they are the best of friends. To this day, they still go to the movies together, go to dinner or just hangout. He has always been there for our son.

In October 2013 my 45 year old husband was diagnosed with stage 4 Colon Cancer. His prognosis was grim but with our faith and the prayers of others he is doing really well. He’s always worked hard to support us. Because of the chemo, he has not been able to go to work in the last year but he cleans the house, washes dishes, vacuums and does whatever else that needs to been done around the house.

My husband has wanted to take a vacation. Since we are now living off of one salary, we really don’t have the money to make that happen. If my husband is chosen to be a Real Father Real Man, I would like to see him go on a vacation for a few days so that he can forget about the hospital bills and all of the other financial issues.

