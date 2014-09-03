CLOSE
On Screen
Home > On Screen

The “Black Panther” Movie Has Officially Been Confirmed

Leave a comment

 

Marvel Studios executives and actors alike have been teasing this project for what seems like an eternity, but the big man himself, Stan Lee, has finally let slip that a movie based on African superhero Black Panther is being made at Marvel.

The 91-year-old comic book creator revealed the news at “Marvel Presents: The Legendary Stan Lee” panel at Fan Expo in Canada on August 29 when asked if Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow would be getting her own movie:

“The chances are she will have her own movie because eventually all the superheroes are going to have their own movies…They are already working on Ant-Man, Doctor Strange and the Black Panther, and there are others I am not allowed to talk about.”

Not a lot of information, granted, but the fact that it’s indeed happening was enough to whip the Internet (myself included) into a frenzy. No word as to who will be directing or starring in the Black Panther flick yet, although both Chadwick Boseman and John Boyega have been dropping hints that they’d don the cowl of T’Challa.

The last person to portray the Black Panther was Djimon Hounsou, who voiced the character in a short animated series for BET.

 

The “Black Panther” Movie Has Officially Been Confirmed was originally published on theurbandaily.com

black panther , Chadwick Boseman , David Boyega , Marvel Cinematic Universe , Marvel Studios

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading The “Black Panther” Movie Has Officially Been Confirmed

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close