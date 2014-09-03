Marvel Studios executives and actors alike have been teasing this project for what seems like an eternity, but the big man himself, Stan Lee, has finally let slip that a movie based on African superhero Black Panther is being made at Marvel.

The 91-year-old comic book creator revealed the news at “Marvel Presents: The Legendary Stan Lee” panel at Fan Expo in Canada on August 29 when asked if Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow would be getting her own movie:

“The chances are she will have her own movie because eventually all the superheroes are going to have their own movies…They are already working on Ant-Man, Doctor Strange and the Black Panther, and there are others I am not allowed to talk about.”

Not a lot of information, granted, but the fact that it’s indeed happening was enough to whip the Internet (myself included) into a frenzy. No word as to who will be directing or starring in the Black Panther flick yet, although both Chadwick Boseman and John Boyega have been dropping hints that they’d don the cowl of T’Challa.

The last person to portray the Black Panther was Djimon Hounsou, who voiced the character in a short animated series for BET.

The “Black Panther” Movie Has Officially Been Confirmed was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On Black America Web: