HILARIOUS: Boy Unhappy with Mom’s Pregnancy Announcement [WATCH]

“What were you thinking?!” exclaimed Tre Hart from the backseat of his mom’s car after she revealed she was pregnant for the third time. You never know how kids will react to the news of getting a sibling, well, for Tre, he was not too thrilled about adding another Hart to the brood.

He went on to scream from his car seat, “You have two babies! You keep loving them forever not having another baby! Tre’s fuss continued for a bit before he finally came to a resolution… “buy me some ear plugs.”

