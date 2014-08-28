If you are anything like many women who suffer from chronic reoccurring cases of bacterial vaginosis (BV), then this information is for you! First off, know that you are not alone. According to the National Institute of Health, for every 100 women 40-45 of them are suffering from bacterial vaginosis. BV comes from an unbalance of good/bad bacteria and the pH levels being thrown off in the vagina. Many of the uncomfortable symptoms include painful sex, foul odor and discharge. There are medications that help relieve you of this horror, but you need a prescription for them and they do not prevent the issue from coming back. What if I told you there is a simple way you can help combat the odor naturally?

The answer is liquid chlorophyll. Chlorophyll is not only what gives leafy greens their color, it is a powerful internal deodorizer. Taking 1-3 highly concentrated doses of this daily will resolve your odor issue. The best part about it is it’s natural and highly alkalizing (detoxifying).

Now, this is not a solution for getting rid of the BV; it only helps eliminate the odor. For some natural solutions for BV management, try any of the following tips:

Keep a clean and dry vagina

The vagina is self-cleansing, but keeping your vagina clean and dry is an effective way to eliminate vaginal odor since bacteria cannot thrive in a clean, dry place. Wash your vagina with lukewarm water (without harsh soaps).

Wear cotton underwear

Synthetic fibers (Lycra and spandex) retain moisture, allowing odor-causing bacteria to thrive. Cotton underwear absorbs sweat, making it less conducive for bacteria to grow.

No douching

Eliminate BV Odor Naturally With… was originally published on blackdoctor.org

1 2Next page »

Also On Black America Web: