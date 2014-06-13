Outkast Sets Homecoming Gig in Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park

Outkast’s Antwan “Big Boi” Patton and André “3000″ Benjamin have announced they’ll bring their reunion tour to Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park on Sept. 27 for a headline concert.

Outkast will curate the show, dubbed #ATLast, with additional performers to be unveiled in the coming weeks, reports Billboard.

“It’s only right that we give the hometown what we’ve been giving the rest of the world, Atliens in ATL, homecoming! Festival Killers,” comments Big Boi in a statement.

“Coming from Atlanta gave us the freedom to be whatever we ever wanted to be because no one was paying attention. Now that everyone is, we want to say thank you,” adds André 3000.

The show’s website, www.outkastatlast.com will build the buzz ahead of the concert. Tickets go on sale June 18 at 10 a.m. EST via Ticketmaster.

The duo confirmed in January plans for an international headlining festival tour that began at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Fest and includes more than 40 dates throughout the summer.

Outkast’s tour came close to home when the pair played the CounterPoint Music & Arts Festival in April, a three-day event in Rome, Ga., about 60 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

