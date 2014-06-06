CLOSE
The Black Beat
R&B Diva KeKe Wyatt Gets Kicked Off “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”! [VIDEO]

KeKe Wyatt is acting up again, but this time it’s during her visit to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” Watch the video sneak peek of tonight’s episode of “R&B Divas” to see why Rickey Smiley kicks her out of the studio! Be sure to see more of what happens tonight at 10/9 CST on TV One!

R&B Diva KeKe Wyatt Gets Kicked Off “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”! [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

