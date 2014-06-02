CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Karrueche Upset About Being Named A ‘Notorious Side Chick’ On Top 10 List

Leave a comment

Karrueche Tran wasn’t too happy to find out she made it onto a top 10 list, which used to be a good thing. These days, not necessarily.

She realized it wasn’t a good thing when the VH1 headline read, “Get Your Own Man! The 10 Side-Chickiest Side Chicks in Hip Hop.”

In fact, Tran said she didn’t care about what people thought of her. But she seemed to be embarrassed about being called a side chick.

She responded to the article on Instagram — expressing how she felt misunderstood.

karrueche karrueche1 karrueche2

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

REGISTER NOW for the 2014 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion taking place August 28- September 1, 2014 in Orlando, Florida! For booking information, call 407-248-9191.

(Photo Source: Instagram)

Chris Brown , Chris Brown & Karrueche , dumps Karrueche Tran , Karrueche , love triangle , Rihanna , side chicks

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

2 thoughts on “Karrueche Upset About Being Named A ‘Notorious Side Chick’ On Top 10 List

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close