Karrueche Upset About Being Named A ‘Notorious Side Chick’ On Top 10 List

Karrueche Tran wasn’t too happy to find out she made it onto a top 10 list, which used to be a good thing. These days, not necessarily.

She realized it wasn’t a good thing when the VH1 headline read, “Get Your Own Man! The 10 Side-Chickiest Side Chicks in Hip Hop.”

In fact, Tran said she didn’t care about what people thought of her. But she seemed to be embarrassed about being called a side chick.

She responded to the article on Instagram — expressing how she felt misunderstood.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

REGISTER NOW for the 2014 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion taking place August 28- September 1, 2014 in Orlando, Florida! For booking information, call 407-248-9191.

(Photo Source: Instagram)

Also On Black America Web: