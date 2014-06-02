Karrueche Tran wasn’t too happy to find out she made it onto a top 10 list, which used to be a good thing. These days, not necessarily.
She realized it wasn’t a good thing when the VH1 headline read, “Get Your Own Man! The 10 Side-Chickiest Side Chicks in Hip Hop.”
In fact, Tran said she didn’t care about what people thought of her. But she seemed to be embarrassed about being called a side chick.
She responded to the article on Instagram — expressing how she felt misunderstood.
(Photo Source: Instagram)
2 thoughts on “Karrueche Upset About Being Named A ‘Notorious Side Chick’ On Top 10 List”
It may not be fair but she’s going to be perceived as such because she allows herself to b.
Just calling a Ho, a Ho. Thems the fact byotch.