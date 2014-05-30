Treach Joins Cast “VH1 Couples Therapy with Dr. Jenn”

Everyone knows how much work even the best of relationships can be, but imagine the pressure of having your relationship scrutinized under a media spotlight where everything is blown out of proportion. In Hollywood, a discussion becomes a screaming match, showing up to a red carpet event alone equals getting a divorce and having lunch with someone who is not your spouse means you’re having an affair. Living in the spotlight really amps up the pressure of being in a relationship and “VH1 Couples Therapy with Dr. Jenn” hopes to shed a little light on the complicated and often misunderstood world of high-profile relationships. The fifth season of “VH1 Couples Therapy with Dr. Jenn” premieres Wednesday, September 10 at 9pm ET/PT.

In season five of “VH1 Couples Therapy with Dr. Jenn,” each of the couples are facing unique problems – some of the issues are due to the fact they haven’t handled being in the spotlight with much success and it has eaten away at the foundations of their relationships. This season’s couples who have booked time on the couch with Dr. Jenn Berman are: adult film megastar Jenna Jameson & boyfriend John Wood, “Big Brother” alum Dick “Evil Dick” Donato & girlfriend Stephanie Rogness-Fischer, Naughty By Nature’s Anthony “Treach” Criss & girlfriend Cicely Evans, The Jersey Shore’s Deena Cortese & boyfriend Chris Buckner, plus a fifth mystery couple who has a highly volatile relationship with the press.

“VH1 Couples Therapy with Dr. Jenn” features five couples at a crossroads in their relationships as they undergo three weeks of intensive relationship therapy. Under the guidance of Dr. Jenn Berman, a nationally renowned relationship therapist, the couples will participate in group and individual therapy along with relationship exercises out in the “real world” to see if they can rekindle the love they used to have for one another — or if it’s simply time for them to move on.

