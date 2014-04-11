5 Reasons to Wear Shapewear & Be Thinner by Dinner

Body shapers perform mini-miracles when we wear them. From maximum control cinchers that create dramatic change to leggings that reduce the appearance of cellulite, shapewear is quickly becoming a wardrobe staple that can tackle a variety of problem areas. In case you need more convincing, I chatted with the shapewear experts at Hourglassangel.com, a leading online shopping destination for slimming and shaping needs, to give us five reasons why we all should wear shapewear and dress yourself thin.

1. For maximum curve creation, look for latex like found in the ShapeBand. The Power Latex core of this type of garment creates maximum compression in your midsection. Of course, many garments also use varying amounts of latex to create shaping, so looking for this in the construction of shapewear is a good place to start. It will reduce your midsection by 1-3 inches immediately, allowing you to look up to three sizes thinner. Plus, some users wearing the ShapeBand for 8-10 hours a day for 30 days report sustained reduction of 1-4 inches in the midsection.

2. Next time you are shopping for shapewear, choose an underbust style garment. Underbust shapers like the SlimVest rise to the area just below your bra. This style of shaper has several benefits that you might not have thought of. First, the garment supports your bust, giving an instant lift and push up effect. Secondly, the result is an overall leaner and longer look.

3. Compression is a good thing when you’re shopping for a shaper. Shapewear is an easy way to get rid of that muffin top and unwanted bulges. But, while you are wearing a garment for these reasons, the one area you may not want to compress is the bottom. In fact, many shapers feature special rear rounding designs that are meant to lift your tush, while reducing back and stomach bulge. The Alexandra by Vedette is one of our favorites.

4. How about shapewear with built-in weight loss support? Choose the right garment and the shaping may last longer than you think. Garments with thermal latex panels or designs can increase thermal activity in the core, increasing blood flow and moving toxins. Studies have shown sustained loss of inches with long-term use. Check out the Rubberflex Lined Shaper Girdle by Co’Coon to give this trend a try.

5. Lose the lumps and bumps. Some of the most effective non-surgical treatments for cellulite come in the form of garments you can wear. Anti-cellulite shapers use techniques like micro-massage and there are even enfused garments to smooth and create more even toned skin. Capri Leggings With Bio-Crystals by Co’Coon is a winner.

