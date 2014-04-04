Rickey Smiley plays himself in his self-titled TV One sitcom. He talks to “The Russ Parr Morning Show” about the success of the show and how he gets celebrities to guest star. Listen to this exclusive interview to hear how Rickey uses connections from his morning show to help him out on “The Rickey Smiley Show“!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Tune in to the season 3 premiere of TV One’s “The Rickey Smiley Show” Friday, April 4th at 9 pm EST/8 pm CST, and get more right here.

Your browser does not support iframes.

RELATED: The Return Of “The Rickey Smiley Show” To TV One! [VIDEO]

RELATED: The Rickey Smiley Show: Will Rickey Smiley Help Brandon Get Through His Probate? [SEASON FINALE]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shows Off His Stepping Skills! [VIDEO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

How Rickey Smiley Gets Celebrity Guest Stars On “The Rickey Smiley Show” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Black America Web: