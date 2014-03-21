CLOSE
Gossip
Home

Is RHOA’s Apollo Nida Really Selling His Autograph For $6.99 Online?

Leave a comment

According to Radar Online, Apollo Nida must need some help with those legal bills because he’s reportedly been all over Twitter  telling his fans that they need to get the “Phine Body Apollo Autograph Card” with his photo and signature from his website for “Only $6.99″ (plus shipping and handling).

Radar reports that on March 13, he was literally giving them away with any purchase from his fitness site.

This has got to be…one of the most random stories we’ve heard in a while!

Nida’s wife Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks is on currently out on the road on a book tour. Everybody knows…that once you write a book you have to go out and promote it. “Secrets of a Southern Belle” was released in the Fall of 2013 but we’re guessing that maybe Phaedra’s new baby or her RHOA shooting schedule may have kept her from going on tour immediately.

Radar further reports that Nida and Parks haven’t been photographed together since November BUT we saw Nida with the other gents from RHOA on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” just before he was arrested for bank fraud and identity theft and Phaedra was in the audience….so we’re not giving that any credence!

At any rate, we don’t know who’s idea it was for Apollo to hawk his signature like that…but it comes across like he’s scraping the very bottom of the barrell! We’d second guess doing that Apollo…just sayin.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta's Phaedra Parks

6 photos Launch gallery

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta's Phaedra Parks

Continue reading The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Phaedra Parks

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta's Phaedra Parks

 

Is RHOA’s Apollo Nida Really Selling His Autograph For $6.99 Online? was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Autograph $6.99 , RHOA's Apollo Nida

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close