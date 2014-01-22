[WATCH] Sherri Shepherd Apologizes For Perceived ‘Anti-Gay’ Comments

Sherri Shepherd made her regrets known Tuesday as she apologized for perceived anti-gay comments she made during a recent interview on the Fusion network.
During her interview with “Alicia Mendez Tonight” (on the Fusion Network), Shepherd was asked about her thoughts on homosexuality.
“You grow up being a Christian and you have grown up believing homosexuality is a sin, you’re going to hell if you’re a homosexual,” “The View” co-host told Mendez. “This is something that I grew up believing. I always tell people, ‘I may not agree with your lifestyle, but I love you. You may not agree with my lifestyle, but you love me.’”
Realizing her comments could be misinterpreted; Shepherd took a minute on “The View” to apologize to viewers who may have been offended by the Fusion interview.
“Working on a talk show that’s centered in the opinion business, there’s been several things that I’ve shared in the press that have upset people, and typically I don’t respond to the criticism,” Shepherd said on“The View.” “However, I’d like to say I’m truly sorry to anyone I’ve offended with the viewpoints I expressed on Alicia Menendez Tonight on the Fusion network.”
“My interview was misrepresented, and only a portion of my comments were used as a headline to give the impression that I was condemning members of the LGBT community living in their own truth,” she continued. “In the interview, I express I was raised as a child to have a certain set of beliefs, but my beliefs have evolved significantly as my own personal relationship with Christ has increased.”
“The View” co-host’s comments came after voicing what she felt was people’s biggest misconception of her.
“I think people don’t know my heart. I think they feel I’m very judgmental. I think people feel I’m very homophobic. If they knew me and knew my heart … If you come to me respectfully and ask me about my beliefs, I’ll talk to you about anything,” Shepherd expressed to Mendez. As the interview progressed, Shepherd touched on whether being gay is a choice made by the individual.
“Some people say it’s a choice. I don’t say it’s a choice. If you tell me, ‘Sherri, I was born gay.’ OK. I’m not gonna argue with you, because I can’t tell you how you feel and what’s going on inside,” she stated. “I’m trying to make it to heaven by the skin of my teeth … So if you tell me you’re born [gay], I’m not gonna argue with you. And I absolutely respect you for that. I just ask that people respect how I feel and respect how you feel and we can have a great dialogue. And then afterwards, lets go get a drink.”
6 thoughts on “[WATCH] Sherri Shepherd Apologizes For Perceived ‘Anti-Gay’ Comments”
The LGBT community is treating people just like they used to be treated. They are bashing christians like they claim to have been bashed. Sherri ( and anyone else for that matter) has a right to their point of view without being burned at the stake. As long as it is done respectfully, a difference of opinion should not be viewed as hate.
I agree with most of these posts that there was no need to apologize. Christianity need not apologize even if there are some who may distort its true meaning.
As human beings we each have a choice of free will.I recall reading of people being persecuted,hung.burned on a stake ,because they had different views or beliefs.Sherri made a statement of her views . This is America .the land of the free.Society has flipped its values,we have a rampage of drugs,high crime, gender switching,children dispepecting their elders etc.Thesei issues results from disorder .
Sherri, you can’t re-write the Holy Bible, stick to what it says, and let the Word stand for itself, don’t apologize for your belief’s in the Word. This is not to judge anyone, but let a man exam himself.
I don’t understand why she apologized.
Apologize for what?? Christians believe the Bible and the Bible is clear that homosexuality is a sin. I am sick of the gay community forcing their lifestyle on others. Some people will never accept their lifestyle. Get over it and stop bullying people to accept your way of living. This is a free country. Sherry is a wimp!!!
Her remarks were ‘percieved’ as anti-gay because they WERE anti-gay: She said she was raised to believe gay people were going to hell, and she still hasn’t said that she no longer believes that, all while trumpeting her love for Jesus.
This is why Christianity has such a bad reputation in the gay community, and why a growing number of Americans have left organized religion behind.