Jay Z and Beyonce were drunk in love, literally, at Club Reign in Atlanta last night.
According to reports, the lovebirds partied with a handful of their famous friends after Jay’s Magna Carter World Tour stop at ATL’s Philips Arena. Along with dropping nearly $100,000 on bottles of Dusse and Ace of Spades, the power couple hit the dance floor and turned up to their new song, “Drunk in Love.”
Other famous famous in the building included Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow, The-Dream, Trey Songz and the cast of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”
In related Beyonce news, her new self-tiled album is set to land on top of the Billboard 200 chart for a third consecutive week.
“If “Beyoncé” is No. 1 for a third week, it will mark the diva’s longest-reigning chart-topper,” the Billboard reports. “While all five of her studio albums have reached No. 1, her longest rule atop the list is two weeks (for both “Beyoncé” and “4”).”
The new chart will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 2.
<div style=”text-align:left;font-size:x-small;margin-top:0;”> <a href="http://www.tmz.com/videos/0_tmqwxtji”>Beyonce" rel="nofollow">http://www.tmz.com/videos/0_tmqwxtji”>Beyonce and Jay Z — Drunk in Love With TONS of Booze</a> – Watch More <a href="http://www.tmz.com/videos”" rel="nofollow">http://www.tmz.com/videos” title=”TMZ Videos”>Celebrity Videos</a> or <a href="http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?&add_user=tmz”" rel="nofollow">http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?&add_user=tmz” title=”TMZ on YouTube”>Subscribe</a> </div>
One thought on “Beyoncé & Jay Z Turn Up To ‘Drunk In Love’ At ATL Club, Drop 100K On Bottles”
I want a couple of those Ace of Spade bottles. They are gold and pretty.