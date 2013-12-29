2013 Perspectives: BAW’s Top 10 Commentaries of the Year

BAW readers love our commentaries and this year, they got almost 1 million views. Check out our top 10 commentaries for 2013 from the black perspective.
COMMENTARY: New Evidence in Kendrick Johnson’s Death? Let’s Get to the Truth. Was It Murder?
COMMENTARY: Tom Joyner’s Opinion on Tavis Smiley’s White House Accusations
COMMENTARY: It’s Time for Reverend Al Sharpton to Step Up Again For Tawana Brawley
COMMENTARY: Charles Ramsey: American Hero or Racial Healer?
COMMENTARY: Open Season Continues – Police Light Up Black Man for Reaching for a Smoke
COMMENTARY: White Golfer Goes Nuts, Attacks Black Golfers Then Threatens to Stab Them
COMMENTARY: Michelle Obama in Standoff With Heckler: ‘I Don’t Care What You Believe’
COMMENTARY: Obama is Right to Speak About the Sting of Racism
COMMENTARY: Dolphins Should Give Incognito His Walking Papers for Bullying
COMMENTARY: Tavis Smiley: Obama’s Race Remarks Are ‘Weak as Pre-Sweetened Kool-Aid’
