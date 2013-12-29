CLOSE
2013 Perspectives: BAW’s Top 10 Commentaries of the Year

BAW readers love our commentaries and this year, they got almost 1 million views. Check out our top 10 commentaries for 2013 from the black perspective.

kendrick-johnson-twitter

COMMENTARY: New Evidence in Kendrick Johnson’s Death? Let’s Get to the Truth. Was It Murder?

tavis-smiley-obama-race-meet-the-press

COMMENTARY: Tom Joyner’s Opinion on Tavis Smiley’s White House Accusations

tawana-brawley-al-sharpton-ap-8-6

COMMENTARY: It’s Time for Reverend Al Sharpton to Step Up Again For Tawana Brawley

Missing Women Ramsey

COMMENTARY: Charles Ramsey: American Hero or Racial Healer?

roy-middleton-shot

COMMENTARY: Open Season Continues – Police Light Up Black Man for Reaching for a Smoke

golfsand660.jpg

COMMENTARY: White Golfer Goes Nuts, Attacks Black Golfers Then Threatens to Stab Them

President Obama And Vice President Biden Along With Wives Make Joining Forces Initiative Announcement

COMMENTARY: Michelle Obama in Standoff With Heckler: ‘I Don’t Care What You Believe’

Barack Obama

COMMENTARY: Obama is Right to Speak About the Sting of Racism

richie-incognito-miami-dolphins-ap-11-5

COMMENTARY: Dolphins Should Give Incognito His Walking Papers for Bullying

Farm Aid 25

COMMENTARY: Tavis Smiley: Obama’s Race Remarks Are ‘Weak as Pre-Sweetened Kool-Aid’

Year in Review

