Eddie Murphy “Temporary” [NEW MUSIC]

Actor and comedian Eddie Murphy continues to showcase his songwriting talents with his third single “Temporary” from the upcoming album “9″. Murphy has already released the Snoop Lion collab, “Red light” and enlists the singing talents of Tisha Campbell-Martin in the background crew.

The gospel-flavored ballad extolls the fleeting nature of everything earthbound but reassures that “God is everlasting.” Listen to the song and watch the in-studio recording of the session below.

