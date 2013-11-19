CLOSE
Music
Home > Music

Eddie Murphy “Temporary” [NEW MUSIC]

Leave a comment

Actor and comedian Eddie Murphy continues to showcase his songwriting talents with his third single “Temporary” from the upcoming album “9″. Murphy has already released the Snoop Lion collab, “Red light” and enlists the singing talents of Tisha Campbell-Martin in the background crew.

The gospel-flavored ballad extolls the fleeting nature of everything earthbound but reassures that “God is everlasting.” Listen to the song and watch the in-studio recording of the session below.

Eddie Murphy “Temporary” [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Eddie Murphy , new music

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Eddie Murphy “Temporary” [NEW MUSIC]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close