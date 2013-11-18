Lady Gaga & R. Kelly Get Freaky During “SNL” Performance [VIDEO]

Lady GaGa and R. Kelly didn’t hold anything back during their performance of “Do What You Want” on “Saturday Night Live” last night.

The singing dup took the stage and showed Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke how a head-turning, jaw-dropping show should be done. Although their was no tweaking involved, between the pick-me-up moves, bumpin’ and gridin’ gestures and butt slaps, the choreography got progressively raunchier as the performance continued.

“Back of the club, taking shots, getting naughty,” Kellz sang as Gaga bent over in front of him. “No invitations, it’s a private party/ Do what I want, do what I want with your body/ Do what I want, do what I want with your body/ Yeah we taking these haters and we roughin’ em up/ And we layin’ in the club like we don’t give a f—.”

The main event definitely stayed true to the lyrics of the song, but was it too racy? Do yourself a favor and check out the full performance of “Do What You Want,” the second single lifted from Gaga’s just-released ARTPOP album, below. Tell us your thoughts in the comment section.

