Home > Top News

Dream Defenders Incite Hearings on Florida’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law

TALLAHASSEE, FL (AP) – Florida House Speaker Will Weatherford is calling for a legislative hearing to review the state’s “stand your ground” law.

Weatherford made the announcement in an opinion piece he wrote for The Tampa Tribune that was printed Friday.

The Wesley Chapel Republican does not support repealing the law that became an issue in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin.

But Weatherford said he wants a legislative committee to look at whether the law should be made clearer and whether it is being administered fairly.

George Zimmerman was acquitted in the death of Martin in July.

The Dream Defenders upset with the verdict have been at the Capitol since July 16. They say they will not leave until Gov. Rick Scott calls a special session to have legislators repeal the “stand your ground” law.

The Dream Defenders are an organization comprised of youth and students across all races that use non-violent tactics to organize around various social justice issues. Currently, the Dream Defenders are doing a sit-in at the Florida state capitol with the mission of getting the state to call a special session on the controversial Stand Your Ground law. The inspiring group has been steadfast in their cause for over two weeks so far. For more information and to see ways you can contribute visit here.

Dream Defenders , Florida , Stand Your Ground law

5 thoughts on “Dream Defenders Incite Hearings on Florida’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law

  1. Rayar Johnson on said:

    {Still think I’m mental or overprotective}
    ABC NEWS: School Gunman Took Hostages, Car May Have Bombs

    KKK School Threat /Two knifes (Knifes don’t make a gun sound, but they kill)
    Children Withdrawn from School
    Need legal help!
    http://www.youcaring.com/help-a-neighbor/kkk-school-threat/81338

    Look at my beautiful children GOD blessed me with! We have to hold the School District accountable. We have to keep children safe.rjohnson4ob (at) gmail (dot) com

    Reply
  3. Rayar Johnson on said:

    August 12,2013

    Please, Please Help us! In the February 14,2013 Wayne County Newspaper,( Front Page) It tells of the school violations and bullying and harassment my children have suffered in the WCSD,Mississippi. But, it did not mention that the latest of those threats were from the school KKK note. Now, this same girl where two knifes were found on her is back at school and sitting behind my child on their bus.
    This is not the first racial discrimination . My kids have a right to a safe school environment.
    The WCSD said they would handle it and they would prosecute and she would not be back on that campus. They would not tell me one court date no notification, just it’s been handled. 911 did not even send an officer at my request the day of.
    The children are shocked and scared. I beg for justice. I do not know why help for justice is so hard. They are not going back to school until they are represented. This is sad that anyone would think we are okay with this.

    Reply

