TALLAHASSEE, FL (AP) – Florida House Speaker Will Weatherford is calling for a legislative hearing to review the state’s “stand your ground” law.
Weatherford made the announcement in an opinion piece he wrote for The Tampa Tribune that was printed Friday.
The Wesley Chapel Republican does not support repealing the law that became an issue in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin.
But Weatherford said he wants a legislative committee to look at whether the law should be made clearer and whether it is being administered fairly.
George Zimmerman was acquitted in the death of Martin in July.
The Dream Defenders upset with the verdict have been at the Capitol since July 16. They say they will not leave until Gov. Rick Scott calls a special session to have legislators repeal the “stand your ground” law.
The Dream Defenders Take Over Florida
2. Reverend Jesse Jackson teaches the Dream Defenders.
6. Harry Belafonte and the Dream Defenders
7. Reverend Jesse Jackson and the Dream Defenders
8. Reverend Jesse Jackson and the Dream Defenders
17. Harry Belafonte and Phil Agnew, director of the Dream Defenders
21. The legendary Harry Belafonte represents for the Dream Defenders.
5 thoughts on “Dream Defenders Incite Hearings on Florida’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law”
This is progress and a step in the right direction!! Keep up the pressure!!
Hooray!