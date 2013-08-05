Dream Defenders Incite Hearings on Florida’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law

TALLAHASSEE, FL (AP) – Florida House Speaker Will Weatherford is calling for a legislative hearing to review the state’s “stand your ground” law.

Weatherford made the announcement in an opinion piece he wrote for The Tampa Tribune that was printed Friday.

The Wesley Chapel Republican does not support repealing the law that became an issue in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin.

But Weatherford said he wants a legislative committee to look at whether the law should be made clearer and whether it is being administered fairly.

George Zimmerman was acquitted in the death of Martin in July.

The Dream Defenders upset with the verdict have been at the Capitol since July 16. They say they will not leave until Gov. Rick Scott calls a special session to have legislators repeal the “stand your ground” law.