Cleveland Kidnapper Ariel Castro Sentenced To Life Without Parole + 1,000 Years!

Ariel Castro

Ariel Castro will die in prison.

According to reports, the 53-year-old Ohio man — who held Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight captive in his Cleveland home for a decade —  plead guilty to 937 counts of kidnapping, rape and aggravated murder today. By making a plea deal, he avoided the death penalty and was sentenced to life without parole plus 1,000 years.

“You understand you will be in prison for life?” County Common Pleas Judge Michael Russo asked Castro. “You don’t even have the hope or expectation that you will be getting out.”

“I understand that your honor,” Castro replied.

The plea deal means the women will not have to testify about Castro’s horrendous actions, which included beating, raping and starving one of the women until she suffered a miscarriage.

According to the women’s attorney, “Amanda, Gina, and Michelle are relieved by today’s plea.”

“They are satisfied by this resolution to the case, and are looking forward to having these legal proceedings draw to a final close in the near future,” Jones Day law firm released in a statement. They continue to desire their privacy. They do not wish to speak to the media or anyone else, and they thank people for continuing to respect their privacy as they grow stronger. They are immensely grateful for the support they have received from family, friends, and the donations to the Cleveland Courage Fund.”

According to authorities, Castro abducted Knight, Berry and DeJesus separately within a two-year period starting in 2002. The women, plus Berry’s 6-year-old daughter fathered by Castro, were rescued from the 1,400-square-foot Cleveland home in May.

One thought on “Cleveland Kidnapper Ariel Castro Sentenced To Life Without Parole + 1,000 Years!

  1. dtown on said:

    GOOD!!! I guess part of me wishes he had got the death penalty. But life in prison with NO chance to get out is a good alternative. No need for a trial and having people testify. It would be a big waste of time and money!! I pray these young women will continue to health and eventually recover enough to really move on with their lives and be free and have peach.

    Reply

