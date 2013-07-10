CLOSE
Benefits To Being Beyonce’s Stepmom [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Mathew Knowles married his girlfriend of one year this past weekend giving Beyonce a stepmom. “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” says there are many benefits to being Beyonce’s stepmom. Listen to the funny bit below to hear some of those benefits including unlimited House Of Dereon and a lifetime supply of Popeye’s!

