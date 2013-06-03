CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Rock-T’s Joke Of The Day: What Did The Banana Say To The Mushroom? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Leave a comment

rock-ts-joke-of-the-day

Bananas and mushrooms? Yup, Rock-T is hitting us with another Joke Of The Day that includes fruits and vegetables talking to each other. Listen to this funny bit below and make sure you tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” daily from 6-10am!

Get “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

RELATED: What’s The Hardest Part Of The Vegetable To Eat? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: How Does Jesus Makes Tea? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Rock T’s Joke Of The Day: Fly In My Soup [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

It's Rock-T The Sports Genius! [PHOTOS]

35 photos Launch gallery

It's Rock-T The Sports Genius! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading It’s Rock-T The Sports Genius! [PHOTOS]

It's Rock-T The Sports Genius! [PHOTOS]

Rock-T’s Joke Of The Day: What Did The Banana Say To The Mushroom? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

rock t joke of the day

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close