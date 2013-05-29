PLAY AUDIO
Rev. Al Sharpton talks with the crew about the need to continue the fight in this generation, saying, “the struggle is not over, the dream of Dr. King is not achieved, we have not lived to see the dream.”
One thought on “Rev. Sharpton: We Are Regressing as People”
While I agree with Rev. SHarpton, I can tell you that we can live a million years and still not see MLK’s dream. Why? because there will always be groups that don’t like other groups on this planet. It always has been and it always will be.
We will and have seen improvement, and it will continue to improve, but never complete unity and love for one’s fellow man.