Quvenzhané Wallis Called C-Word by Onion Site; Activists Demand Apology

What the is the Onion‘s problem?

A lot of folks, including civil rights activists Najee Ali (Project Islamic Hope) and Rev. KW Tulloss (NAN), are rightfully upset with the Onion.com, a so-called satire site for calling 9-year-old actress Quvenzhané Wallis the C-word.

“Everyone else seems afraid to say it, but that Quvenzhané Wallis is kind of a cunt, right? #Oscars2013” — The Onion (@TheOnion) February 25, 2013.

The tweet was sent out around 8:42pm PST Sunday evening and quickly made the rounds on the social media website. And wouldn’t you know it, an hour later, the offending message was deleted from The Onion’s feed.

As it should be, the outcry has been immediate for the totally inappropriate and cheap dig.

Actor Wendell Pierce (“Treme” and “The Wire”) called out The Onion via Twitter: “Identify the writer. Let him defend that abhorrent verbal attack of a child. You call it humor I call it horrendous.”

Meanwhile civil rights activists are calling For an immediate public apology from Will Tracy editor of the Onion for allowing the tweet from their twitter account.

“It’s shameless for Will Tracy to allow these types of vile tweets about children on the Onion’s site. Our coalition of African-Americans leaders are calling for Tracy to publicly apologize for those vile comments or there will be a boycott of their sponsors,” stated Najee Ali director of Project Islamic Hope.

On a positive note, Wallis was officially announced as the next “Annie” which is currently being produced by actor Will Smith.