Food That Improves Your Sex-Life

Foods that appear sexy such as wine, steak, and chocolate can lead to a not-so-sexy experience in the bedroom.

Researchers are finding that foods heavy in saturated fats can negatively affect sexual performance.

“If the body is spending its time and energy cleaning itself constantly from these chemicals we put in it, it cannot begin to perform at its peak sexually,” said Dr. Brian Clement, co-director of the Hippocrates Health Institute in West Palm Beach.

Dr. Clement and his wife have outlined the do’s and don’ts of romantic foods in their book “7 Keys to Lifelong Sexual Vitality.”

“One third of young marrieds have fertility problems today and instead of seeing men with performance problems at age 70 the way we did a few decades ago, we now see it at age 40,” Dr. Clement explained. “Fifty percent of 40-year-old men cannot perform.”

His wife, Anna Maria Clement, PhD said that most of their patients at the institute ask about their sexual health.

So what foods should you avoid?

–Bacon, sausage, and other fatty meats-The high levels of cholesterol and saturated fats can cause build up in the penal and vaginal glands making it difficult to get aroused or reach an orgasm.

–Dairy-The same saturated fats found in fatty meats can be found in cheese leading to the issues above.

–Processed baked goods-If a product is tagged with a “No Trans-Fat” sticker the ingredients used in the baking process can still create it.

–Soy-based foods-They are high in estrogen, which can negatively impact a man’s sex drive and increase the risk of disease and testosterone in women.

The Clements also believe factors such as air pollution, pesticides, fungicides, herbicides and heavy metals can weaken sexual performance in men and women. In some instances, it causes people to rely on medicinal aids such as Viagra, which can over stimulate the libido and impact sexual performance in later years.

So what can you eat?

Researchers recommend indulging in foods that will increase your energy and circulation. Foods high in omega-3 fatty acids such as wild salmon and mackerel can improve circulation, which aids erectile dysfunction in men and vaginal stimulation.

Don’t forget about your fruits and vegetables!

Scientists say that carrots are a libido enhancer and green veggies help clean and open blood capillaries. Weight-loss foods are also recommended since obesity can lead to a risk of erectile dysfunction.

