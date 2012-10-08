Little Known Black History Fact: The Return of the Kenya Doll

In 1992, father and son team Donald and Neil Levine set out to launch the Kenya doll, a historic brand of African-American dolls. The Kenya doll was one of the first dolls in major American release that was designed to reflect the appearance of black girls.

In 1996, due to failed licensing, the Kenya brand fell off the market. This November, the Kenya doll will re-launch, becoming the first doll in history to cross three platforms. The creators hope to make the new launch a Kenya movement among the widespread community.

PLAY AUDIO

Also On Black America Web: