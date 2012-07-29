How much does Jennifer Hudson weigh? Hudson weighs 138 pounds, give or take, according to HowMuchDoTheyWeigh.com, but given what we know about her dramatic weight loss, that number doesn’t seem quite right. The Grammy-winning singer, Academy Award-winning actress, former American Idol contestant and Weight Watchers pitchwoman once weighed 200 pounds, but between October 2009—shortly after she gave birth to her son, David Daniel Otunga, Jr.—and January 2010, she lost 80 pounds and shed 10 dress sizes, falling from a 16 to a 6. That would put her at 120 pounds. Either way, she looks fantastic, and she’s feeling great, too. “Instead of saying I lost this or that, I feel like I gained 10 years of my youth back,” she told USA Today in January 2011, commenting on her amazing weight loss. In August 2011, when the Dreamgirls star appeared on The View, co-host Joy Behar shared a story about spotting Hudson on a shopping trip and hearing a salesgirl identify her as a size 0. Hudson’s response: “I feel like they’re talking about someone else,” Radar Online reports.

Having dropped 80 pounds, Hudson is evangelical about weight loss. The slimmed-down superstar became a Weight Watchers spokesperson in April 2010 and later penned the book I Got This: How I changed My Ways and Lost What Weighed Me Down, which was published in January 2012. That same month, she told the Huffington Post that she’d convinced 175 family members to get healthy and lose 2,000 pounds collectively. How did she lose all that weight? Hudson undertook moderate exercise, starting with 30 minutes of walking and then adding jogging or bike riding. “On days when I’m short on time, I do this workout called trilogy, which is cardio and strength combined: I do 25 squats, 25 push-ups and 25 ab moves, then rest a minute,” she told Self magazine, according to Skinnybliss.com. “Then I do them in reverse and rest another minute. Fifteen minutes and I’m done!” The 5-foot, 9-inch star maintains her svelte figure by eating 1,600 to 1,8000 calories per day.

“The key thing is figuring out what your issues are, and it’s really never about the food,” she told the Huffington Post. “You have to be real and honest with yourself. I had to stop and look and ask myself, “Why do I want this? What is the real reason?” At times it was comfort food like chocolate. I love chocolate and I realized it relaxes me, so when you acknowledge what the issue is, you can control it better.”

How Much Does Jennifer Hudson Weigh? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com