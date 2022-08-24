Trending On The Timeline: Nene Leakes Charges and Drake Top Searched Artist

NeNe Leakes dismisses her discrimination lawsuit and Drake’s the most search artists according to Shazam. Back in April, NeNe Leakes filed a lawsuit against Bravo’s team for a hostile and racist work environment but she recently dismissed the lawsuit. Documents stated that all parties consent to the dismissal and everybody was in agreement. Now, if Nene wants to run it back down the road, she definitely can and it’s written on paper. According to Shazam, Drake is the most searched artists of all time on their app. Drizzy Drake just gave us some house music. He’s giving you R&B and reggae. He’s like a chameleon. He fits in everywhere. Congratulations to you Drake. Make sure you like, comment and share.