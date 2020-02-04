CLOSE
White Male Celebrities Black Women Love

Posted February 4, 2020

1. Travis Kelce

2. Joseph Sikora

Source:PR Photo

3. Nick Jonas

Source:PR Photo

4. John Stamos

Source:PR Photo

5. Channing Tatum

Source:PR Photo

6. Kevin Costner

Source:PR Photo

7. Matthew McConaughey

Source:PR Photo

8. Mark Wahlberg

Source:PR Photo

9. Jack Kesy

10. Zac Efron

Source:PR Photo

11. David Beckham

Source:PR Photo
