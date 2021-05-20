HomeDL Hughley ShowDL Hughley Show Trending

Video Throwbacks: 5 Funniest Paul Mooney Moments From “Chappelle’s Show”

Posted May 20, 2021

Paul Mooney’s contribution to the world of entertainment goes far beyond his professional career as a stand-up comedian. As a writer for hit shows like Sanford & Son, The Richard Pryor Show, In Living Color, Good Times and more, Mooney used his unique perspective to highlight the Black experience.

SEE ALSO: Black Male Comedians & Actors That Have Worn Dresses

In 2003, Mooney was introduced to a new generation of viewers courtesy of Chappelle’s Show. The hit series had many memorable moments, and today we look back at the iconic series with a return to some of the best sketches featuring the comedic genius of Paul Mooney.

Video Throwbacks: 5 Funniest Paul Mooney Moments From “Chappelle’s Show”  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. Ask A Black Dude

2. Paul Mooney Talks Movies

3. Ask A Black Dude II

4. Negrodamus Predicts the Next President

5. Ask A Black Dude (Deleted Scenes)

6. BONUS: Mooney Talks About Joining “Chappelle’s Show”

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
10 Photos Of Naturi Naughton Serving Face, Body and Realness
Kirk Franklin Created A Mainstream Intersection Of Hip Hop And Gospel Music With These 5 Songs
Issa Rae Reveals Nipsey Hussle Played Peacemaker In Misunderstanding With Lauren London
The Roots Picnic 2017
The Best Black Podcasts To Stream When Commuting Fully Reopens
15 Shows To Binge On Netflix + Hulu To Unlock Your Home’s Hidden Potential
Marsai Martin Serves The Best Look At The ‘Cruella’ Premiere
Close