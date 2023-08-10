Watch Trailer: OWN’s ‘Time of Essence’ Five-Part Docuseries Debuts First Look Photos

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network debuted the official trailer for its highly anticipated original documentary series, “Time of Essence.” The five-part, one hour series celebrates the trailblazing magazine, which reaches a global community. Read more and check out first look images inside.

Today (Aug. 10), OWN debuted the official trailer, first look images and key art for the five-part series “Time of Essence.” The series discusses the trailblazing magazine’s influence, reaching over 20 million Black women and revealed some of its most captivating and influential covers of the past half-century.

“Time of Essence” will tell the story of how ESSENCE has informed and reflected Black culture in America for over 50 years. Each episode explores a different decade – from the ’70s to today – and features first-hand commentary on that era’s biggest moments from the icons, trailblazers, staffers and leaders who lived and defined them. This candid commentary is coupled with never-before-seen footage and exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from the worlds of entertainment, sports, politics, fashion and beauty.

Oprah Winfrey joins the names of thought leaders, celebrities and culture defining influencers featured in the series, which includes: Oscar®-winning actresses Halle Berry and Whoopi Goldberg; Emmy®-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, Regina Hall and Taye Diggs; Golden Globe®-winning actress Taraji P. Henson; actress Gabrielle Union-Wade; fashion model and icon Beverly Johnson and her daughter Anansa Sims; singer and actress Vanessa Williams; attorney and The View host Sunny Hostin; producer and former president of Motown Productions, Suzanne de Passe; iconic ESSENCE Magazine editor Mikki Taylor, long-time Editor-In-Chief Susan L. Taylor and current President and CEO Caroline Wanga, amongst others.

To further amplify and celebrate the series, OWN is launching a fan activation across its social platforms where fans are encouraged to use a ‘Time of Essence Cover Creator’, allowing users to upload photos of themselves and design their very own customized Essence cover to share with friends and family. To get started, fans can visit own.tv/essencecover and tag @Essence and @owntv. #OWNTimeofEssence.

“Time of Essence ” is produced by 51 Minds and ESSENCE Studios LLC for OWN. Executive producers are Christian Sarabia and Nicole Elliott for 51 Minds, Raymond Garcia for Major TV, and Emmet Dennis, Sidra Smith, Stephanie “NöNe” Dunivan and Barkue Tubman-Zawolo for ESSENCE Studios LLC.

Be sure to catch the premiere on Friday, August, 18 at 9 pm ET/PT on OWN.

Watch the trailer below:

Check out first look images below:

Watch Trailer: OWN’s ‘Time of Essence’ Five-Part Docuseries Debuts First Look Photos was originally published on globalgrind.com