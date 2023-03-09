Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The couple broke up in October after dating for six years, and Herman is now suing because she got kicked out of their shared residence. In the new filing, the defendant—Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust—wants to hear her case because Herman says she had an oral agreement with the trust that allowed her to stay in the house for five more years.

Lawyers for the trust have argued that Herman can only stay at the house—which he shares with his two kids from his marriage to ex-wife Elin Nordegren—if the couple is still together, but since they broke up in October, she was expected to leave after that.

“Ms. Herman responded to the breakup by filing this lawsuit,” her lawyers also claims she’s owed $30 million after the oral agreement was breached when the trust’s employees “locked her out of the Residence, removed her personal belongings, and informed her she could not return.”

More specifically, the lawsuit claims that Herman was told “to pack a suitcase for a short vacation” before being told she was locked out of the house when she arrived at the airport.

Herman also says she had over $40,000 in cash that was “misappropriated.”

Court documents reveal that for her troubles, Herman wants monetary damages, injunctive relief and attorneys’ fees under the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act.

Herman did sign an NDA — along with Woods on Aug. 9, 2017– which requires her to settle any issues with her ex-boyfriend through a confidential arbitrator.

However, her decision to sue the trust instead of Woods means she wants to take things public. On the other hand, Woods wants the claims to be heard by an arbitrator who will hopefully agree that there never was an oral agreement and that he rightfully moved her out of the home.

Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Sues Golfer For $30M After Tricking Her To Leave His Home, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com