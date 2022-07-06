Tia and Tamera Mowry, our favorite twin sister duo, turns 44 years old today. The twins, who first captured our hearts during their hit series, Sister Sister, continue to remain on our radar with their hosting gigs, work projects, and fun Instagram reels.
The sisters have two very different personalities and styles, and watching them play out on social media is enjoyable. Tia Mowry-Hardrict has a flare for fashion and produces seamless Instagram transitions as if she created transitions herself. At the same time, Tamera Mowry-Housely shows us how to zen out with a glass of wine, a good food recipe, and some mindful meditation. If you ask me, both sisters offer an essential balance we can all learn from.
RELATED NEWS: Tia Mowry Serves Major Looks And Effortless Transitions In This Stylish Tik Tok
Tamera Mowry-Housley Feels Most Beautiful When She’s Mentally, Physically And Spiritually Aligned
The twins gave us 30 + years in the entertainment industry, and we are grateful for their contribution to the culture. Whether the ladies are creating new products or acting in movie roles, they’re slaying our lives via Instagram reels. In honor of their 44th birthday, here are six times Tia and Tamera Mowry gave us life on the gram.
6 Times Tia And Tamera Mowry Gave Us Life Via Instagram Reels was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Tia Mowry-Hardict the fashion slayer
Tia loves to play dress-up, and we’re glad she allows us to be part of the process with her Instagram reels. The mother of two loves to throw outfits together for her 10.6 million followers, and we love this because she serves as style inspiration for the masses.
2. Tamera Mowry the psychic
Tamera Mowry and her mini-me shared a cute moment on the gram when they tested their psychic abilities. While it’s safe to say the duo isn’t entirely in sync, this video is definitely high up on the cuteness radar.
3. Tia Mowry cheffing it up
Cooking for the gram can garner a lot of scrutiny. If you don’t know what you’re doing, you’ll be judged by the Instagram trolls that know it all. Thankfully this isn’t a problem for Tia. You can learn a thing or two from both sisters when it comes to cooking a hearty meal.
4. Tamera Mowry dancing it up
Can you feel the joy in this video? When this reel made its rounds, spectators couldn’t get enough of Tamera’s festive spirit, racking up nearly 4 million views!
5. Tia Mowry when the kids are gone
This video is every mother when their husband and children aren’t home.
6. Tamera Mowry when the kids are gone
And so is this!