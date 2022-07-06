6 Times Tia And Tamera Mowry Gave Us Life Via Instagram Reels

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Tia and Tamera Mowry, our favorite twin sister duo, turns 44 years old today. The twins, who first captured our hearts during their hit series, Sister Sister, continue to remain on our radar with their hosting gigs, work projects, and fun Instagram reels.

The sisters have two very different personalities and styles, and watching them play out on social media is enjoyable. Tia Mowry-Hardrict has a flare for fashion and produces seamless Instagram transitions as if she created transitions herself. At the same time, Tamera Mowry-Housely shows us how to zen out with a glass of wine, a good food recipe, and some mindful meditation. If you ask me, both sisters offer an essential balance we can all learn from.

The twins gave us 30 + years in the entertainment industry, and we are grateful for their contribution to the culture. Whether the ladies are creating new products or acting in movie roles, they’re slaying our lives via Instagram reels. In honor of their 44th birthday, here are six times Tia and Tamera Mowry gave us life on the gram.

