Kelly Rowland, Lori Harvey And More Show Off Their “Harlem Nights” Fashion At The Wearable Art Gala

5th Annual Wearable Art Gala Honoring Angela Bassett And Mark Bradford

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Last night the stars were out and about for the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala and everyone was dressed to impress!

From Kelly Rowland to Lori Harvey and of course the Carters, everyone put their best fashion on full display for the annual event and did not disappoint at all!

Co-founded by Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles Lawson and her husband Richard Lawson, the WACO Wearable Art Gala is meant to raise funds and resources to support WACO Theater’s youth mentorship programs. And last night the organization had a “Harlem Nights” themed gala to celebrate fashion from the 1920s to the 1950s.

Check out some of our favorite looks from the evening!

1. Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey Source:Getty

Halle Bailey gave us glam in this cut out ensemble. 

2. Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey Source:Getty

Chloe Bailey was pretty in pink. 

3. Jurnee Smollett

Jurnee Smollett Source:Getty

Jurnee Smollett was on theme for the night. 

4. Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams Source:Getty

Michelle Williams shined in all black. 

5. Issa Rae

Issa Rae Source:Getty

Issa Rae stole the show in this number. 

6. Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson Source:Getty

Quinta Brunson was everything in this look. 

7. Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin Source:Getty

Marsai Martin looked stunning in this ensemble. 

8. Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey Source:Getty

Lori Harvey was everything in this purple look. 

